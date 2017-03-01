Search BizReport
March 01, 2017
Report: Media buyers upping mobile video budgets
AdColony has released new data which indicates that UK media planners are turning to mobile video to improve overall campaign ROI; researchers found that most (68%) buyers will increase their mobile video spend through 2017.
More than half of UK media buyers are now including mobile video as part of their campaigns - that is more than are using Television, according The Appiness Index report. In addition to pushing more budget dollars into mobile video, most (88%) say they will also increase their social media spend over the next year. Just over half (58%) say they will decrease the budget dollars going to newspapers.
"We are moving into a media planning environment that is no longer about channels, devices, platforms. It's about audiences; where and how they choose to spend time, and where they consume and engage with content and experiences. Simply planning media budgets based on time spent is not an effective approach vs allocating budgets based on media's ability to drive outcomes", said Jon Hook, VP Brand and Agencies, at Ad Colony. "To succeed in this adapting landscape, agencies and brands must have a deeper understanding and robust measurement structure enabling them to effectively balance the key ingredients of reach, quality and cost. As the Appiness Index shows, planners & buyers are beginning to recognise mobile video as the perfect platform to deliver valuable business outcomes, so the onus is on providers, such as ourselves, to supply the best possible mobile video solutions, and all of the data and insight that comes with it."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• Currently only 10% of campaigns include mobile video
• 42% say they are concerned with finding the right tech partner for mobile video
• 37% say they have concerns about ad blocking while using mobile video
Nearly half (47%) say they 'are confident' in their knowledge of mobile video.
Tags: AdColony, advertising, mobile marketing, mobile video, video ad trends
