Report finds personalization, security key for consumers

by Kristina Knight

Along the security front, 86% of those surveyed say they want to know if their personal information will be given to third parties for marketing efforts.

From a business standpoint, 94% say they are focused on data privacy; most (95%) also say they are focused on customer personalization.

"Companies have a difficult balancing act to negotiate between security, transparency and a personalized experience. It's something that organizations across all sectors have to get right or risk losing valuable customers," said Ryan Hollenbeck Verint SVP global marketing and customer experience program executive sponsor. "Today's brands must work to ensure greater transparency over the use of customer data and build trust and confidence in this increasingly challenging environment."

"It comes down to getting the basics right, using technology and analytics to better understand what's really on the minds of customers, and then working to help ensure the right resources are in place to address evolving needs and requirements," said Marije Gould, Verint VP, EMEA marketing.

Along with personalization and data security, Verint's data also shows that businesses are focused on resolving customer service issues quickly.

