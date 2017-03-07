Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : March 07, 2017
Report: Execs keying in on programmatic, mobile efforts
AdRoll's new State of Performance Marketing report identifies two key trends for digital brands: programmatic and mobile. This should come as no surprise, as a dearth of shoppers have pushed into the mobile space, and programmatic has been on a steady increase as brands seek to have better analysis and controlled budgets.
According to AdRoll's data just over half of marketers surveyed are investing at least half of their digital budgets into programmatic, and that most (66%) say they see better ROI from programmatic buys than from traditional buys.
Three-quarters (75%) of those surveyed say attribution is 'important or critically important' to their marketing efforts. Most also report plans to change their attribution model in the coming year.
"Marketing as a discipline is increasingly viewed as a growth driver with direct revenue accountability. This is causing marketers to look for smarter and more sophisticated ways to connect their activities to actual business metrics beyond the rudimentary last click models that have been around for the last 15 years," said Adam Berke, CMO and president of AdRoll. "Attribution has accelerated from a topic that has long loomed in the background, to the top issue marketers are looking to solve. In fact, we're seeing real changes in behavior as the majority of marketers surveyed said they're taking the tangible step of reevaluating their attribution model in 2017."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 54% of those surveyed say paid social media is their best option for engaging new customers
• 35% say organic search is the best for new customer engagement
• 33% report programmatic display helps new customer engagement
As for mobile, two-thirds (68%) say they will increase their budgets for mobile retargeting this year.
Tags: AdRoll, advertising, advertising trends, mobile marketing, programmatic advertising, State of Performance Marketing
