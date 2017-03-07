BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : March 07, 2017


Report: Execs keying in on programmatic, mobile efforts

AdRoll's new State of Performance Marketing report identifies two key trends for digital brands: programmatic and mobile. This should come as no surprise, as a dearth of shoppers have pushed into the mobile space, and programmatic has been on a steady increase as brands seek to have better analysis and controlled budgets.

by Kristina Knight

According to AdRoll's data just over half of marketers surveyed are investing at least half of their digital budgets into programmatic, and that most (66%) say they see better ROI from programmatic buys than from traditional buys.
Three-quarters (75%) of those surveyed say attribution is 'important or critically important' to their marketing efforts. Most also report plans to change their attribution model in the coming year.

"Marketing as a discipline is increasingly viewed as a growth driver with direct revenue accountability. This is causing marketers to look for smarter and more sophisticated ways to connect their activities to actual business metrics beyond the rudimentary last click models that have been around for the last 15 years," said Adam Berke, CMO and president of AdRoll. "Attribution has accelerated from a topic that has long loomed in the background, to the top issue marketers are looking to solve. In fact, we're seeing real changes in behavior as the majority of marketers surveyed said they're taking the tangible step of reevaluating their attribution model in 2017."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 54% of those surveyed say paid social media is their best option for engaging new customers
• 35% say organic search is the best for new customer engagement
• 33% report programmatic display helps new customer engagement

As for mobile, two-thirds (68%) say they will increase their budgets for mobile retargeting this year.

Tags: AdRoll, advertising, advertising trends, mobile marketing, programmatic advertising, State of Performance Marketing










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/03/report-execs-keying-in-on-programmatic-mobile-efforts.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.