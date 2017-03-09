Report: Digital pushing more Gen Z engagement

by Kristina Knight

Generation Z - those consumers born between 1990 and 2005 - like to touch and try on items before they buy. That, according to Euclid Analytics' Evolution of Retail: 2017 Generation Z Shopper Report; in it, researchers reveal that 66% of Gen Z prefers to shop in-store because they want the ability to touch items before buying. They also want to talk to store associates (28%) when they have questions about products.

Not only do they want the in-store experience for themselves, they are sharing that experience. The data shows that 44% of Gen Z use Snapchat while retail shopping, and that 45% are using Instagram to find new products prior to shopping.

"Retailers should reach out to Generation Z at this early stage to introduce their brands and forge enduring relationships," said Brent Franson, CEO of Euclid Analytics. "Our findings highlight some great opportunities for them to connect with this mobile-first population that's still very much interested in meaningful in-store experiences. Winning their loyalty will mean getting creative about using mobile and social marketing outreach in their physical stores."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 31% of Gen Z says it is 'hard to find' items in stores

• 47% are in-store browsers

• 26% expect personalized experiences based on their previous behaviors

The full report can be downloaded here.

