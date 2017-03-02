Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : March 02, 2017
Report: Digital CPG buys up 36%
Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) are making an impact on digital sales. According to new 1010Data, total online CPG sales are up more than one-third (36%) since 2015. Health supplements and pet products are leading the digital CPG charge.
Researchers with 1010Data report that digital CPG revenue was $10.4 billion in 2016; that is an increase of nearly $3 billion over 2015.
Researchers also point out that private label brands in the CPG space are gaining traction, especially with online buyers. Experts believe brands like Amazon and WalMart will continue to expand their private label offerings, with could push CPG sales in the digital space even higher.
"After the first half of 2016, 1010data estimated that CPG online sales in key CPG categories would reach $10 billion for the first time ever, and we were correct," said Sandy Steier, CEO and Co-Founder of 1010data. "All indications are that there is no sign of slowing in the online CPG market. 1010data will to continue to track consumer behavior with high-quality, granular datasets that reveal meaningful insights about what markets are doing and why."
Breaking down the top CPG categories for digital, researchers found:
• Subscription/Pantry boxes helped to increase sales of laundry/dish cleaners
• $2.6 billion in health supplements were bought online, making it the top digital CPG category
• Pet care ranked second, increasing 67% YoY
Total ecommerce increased 16% between 2015 and 2016, according to the researchers; CPG increased 36%.
Tags: 1010data, advertising, CPG advertising, CPG trends, ecommerce
