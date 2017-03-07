Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : March 07, 2017
OTA mobile traffic outpaces desktop in UK and Italy
With smartphones now the primary device for accessing the Internet in the UK, it comes as now surprise to learn that European online travel agent eDreams ODIGEO reports more of its traffic coming from mobile than desktop.
According to European online travel agent eDreams ODIGEO, the gap between mobile and desktop traffic is closing across all the markets in which it operates. In the UK and Italy, mobile traffic to its sites now exceeds desktop.
The fastest growing market of the two is Italy, with a 25% YoY increase in mobile traffic followed by Germany (24%), Spain (18%) and Portugal (11%). Only in France did mobile traffic see a decrease, dropping 1% YoY.
However, while mobile is playing an increasingly important role in finding travel inspiration and exploring travel options, desktop is still the most commonly used platform for bookings.
The eDreams ODIEGEO data also reveals that mobile bookings tend to be much more last-minute than those made on a desktop. Forty percent of eDreams flight bookings on mobile are for travel in less than seven days, and 52% of mobile hotel bookings are for stays within seven days.
Interestingly, eDreams analysis of internal data also highlighted a peak month for mobile travel booking.
More people use mobile for browsing and booking during the summer with August the peak month for both," says the report. "This is the point in the calendar when people are spending the least amount of time indoors- in an office space or by desktop computers - so we see a shift in the way consumers choose to visit our sites and apps with use of mobile devices going up 8% from February to August 2016, and computer usage decreasing by a corresponding amount."
Tags: Europe, mobile, online travel agency, travel
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- OTA mobile traffic outpaces desktop in UK and Italy
- Ecommerce leading way for more 3rd party sellers
- SendGrid: Mobile key for email campaigns
- Third of publishers still falling foul of FTC native ad guidelines
- Cybersecurity adoption increasing fastest among small businesses
- Expert: How programmatic direct is changing
- 28% of UK insurers fail to optimize website for mobile
- Physical gift cards remain dominant choice
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers