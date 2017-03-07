BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
OTA mobile traffic outpaces desktop in UK and Italy

With smartphones now the primary device for accessing the Internet in the UK, it comes as now surprise to learn that European online travel agent eDreams ODIGEO reports more of its traffic coming from mobile than desktop.

by Helen Leggatt

According to European online travel agent eDreams ODIGEO, the gap between mobile and desktop traffic is closing across all the markets in which it operates. In the UK and Italy, mobile traffic to its sites now exceeds desktop.

The fastest growing market of the two is Italy, with a 25% YoY increase in mobile traffic followed by Germany (24%), Spain (18%) and Portugal (11%). Only in France did mobile traffic see a decrease, dropping 1% YoY.

However, while mobile is playing an increasingly important role in finding travel inspiration and exploring travel options, desktop is still the most commonly used platform for bookings.

The eDreams ODIEGEO data also reveals that mobile bookings tend to be much more last-minute than those made on a desktop. Forty percent of eDreams flight bookings on mobile are for travel in less than seven days, and 52% of mobile hotel bookings are for stays within seven days.

Interestingly, eDreams analysis of internal data also highlighted a peak month for mobile travel booking.

More people use mobile for browsing and booking during the summer with August the peak month for both," says the report. "This is the point in the calendar when people are spending the least amount of time indoors- in an office space or by desktop computers - so we see a shift in the way consumers choose to visit our sites and apps with use of mobile devices going up 8% from February to August 2016, and computer usage decreasing by a corresponding amount."

Tags: Europe, mobile, online travel agency, travel










