Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : March 17, 2017
Multiple data sources combine for 'Anatomy of a UK Auto Shopper'
New research from ad technology firm Viant among car owners in the UK reveals how bringing multiple data sources together enables marketers to better understand their customers outside of their own vertical.
Viant's 'Anatomy of a UK Auto Shopper' provides marketers with insights into the purchase habits, behavior and profiles of major brand car owners. The report provide a far more rounded view of auto customer shopping habits including shopping frequency and spend across department stores, hotels, supermarkets, and flights.
By bringing together data from multiple sources, marketers can give themselves and edge, says Jon Schulz, CMO of Viant, "by helping them cut through the noise and, ultimately, make better decisions.
Some of the report insights include:
- BMW drivers prefer high end stores and are the biggest retail spenders;
- Ford drivers spent, on average, £2,157 on flights in the six months before the survey with Emirates their preferred airline;
- Ford drivers are most interested in cooking content on social media, BMW drivers are interested in sports and family life appeals to Nissan owners;
- Aldi is the supermarket of choice among Nissan drivers, who are 12% more likely to shop with the brand than BMW drivers;
- Millennials are 18% more likely to drive hatchbacks like the Ford Fiesta or Ka than any other age group.
Tags: UK, auto brands, consumer data, profiles
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Multiple data sources combine for 'Anatomy of a UK Auto Shopper'
- Top 3 tips to engage during March Madness
- Survey: Fraudulent accounts go dark before an attack
- 4 trends to watch in travel
- Mobile marketers admit being unable to effectively identify and utilize mobile signals, data
- Expert: How Amazon could have prevented the S3 outage
- How to use sports to reach shoppers
- Top 2 tips to survive tax season
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers