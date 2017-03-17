BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : March 17, 2017


Multiple data sources combine for 'Anatomy of a UK Auto Shopper'

New research from ad technology firm Viant among car owners in the UK reveals how bringing multiple data sources together enables marketers to better understand their customers outside of their own vertical.

by Helen Leggatt

Viant's 'Anatomy of a UK Auto Shopper' provides marketers with insights into the purchase habits, behavior and profiles of major brand car owners. The report provide a far more rounded view of auto customer shopping habits including shopping frequency and spend across department stores, hotels, supermarkets, and flights.

By bringing together data from multiple sources, marketers can give themselves and edge, says Jon Schulz, CMO of Viant, "by helping them cut through the noise and, ultimately, make better decisions.

Some of the report insights include:

- BMW drivers prefer high end stores and are the biggest retail spenders;

- Ford drivers spent, on average, £2,157 on flights in the six months before the survey with Emirates their preferred airline;

- Ford drivers are most interested in cooking content on social media, BMW drivers are interested in sports and family life appeals to Nissan owners;

- Aldi is the supermarket of choice among Nissan drivers, who are 12% more likely to shop with the brand than BMW drivers;

- Millennials are 18% more likely to drive hatchbacks like the Ford Fiesta or Ka than any other age group.

