BizReport : Mobile Marketing : March 16, 2017
Mobile marketers admit being unable to effectively identify and utilize mobile signals, data
A new report reveals the vast majority of senior marketers in the UK admit a lack of confidence in their ability to adequately exploit mobile marketing.
The report, by the Mobile Marketing Association and RadiumOne, found that 63% of marketers agree mobile is a valuable consumer touchpoint and that the channels increasing dominance puts more data and signals at their fingertips.
However, many marketers admitted to being unable to effectively identify and utilize such data. Specifically, two-thirds are not confident they have "identified the most important signals of digital engagement along the customer journey", while 58% cited "knowing where consumers are on their journey" as the biggest challenge they faced.
More than half (58%) were not fully confident their re-engagement efforts were effective against customer churn, while half called into question their ability to acquire new customers and re-engage those they'd lost.
The signals marketers considered the most important for mobile branding was that garnered from content sharing from apps (29%), mobile site visits (28%), and app installs (27%). For mobile direct response, its purchase data (38%), geo-location and bookmarked content (both 35%).
"The industry talks incessantly about the flood of new data being produced and this is certainly the case with mobile, as people do more things on them, but the simple truth is most marketers simply aren't confident of exploiting it adequately," said Craig Tuck, RadiumOne's UK MD.
"Consequently, the industry needs to do more in helping them in three key areas: identifying the right consumer signals of interest, building accurate predictions and then activating these to increase ROI," he added.
Tags: customer journey, data analysis, mobile marketing
