Mobbo: Admob continues to rank #1 in-app ad SDK

by Helen Leggatt

Mobbo's latest 'Mobile Advertising Power Index', based on analysis of more than 3.1 million apps and 1,000 SDK components provides insights into the mobile advertising market. It enables both marketers and app publishers make informed decisions about the best technology stacks.

The research reveals that Google's Admob continues to be the number one in-app advertising SDK (as at Q4 2016) with 83% share of voice on Android and 78% on iOS globally. Following Admob is Chartboost with 25% and 35% share of voice followed by Facebook (24% and 6.5%).

According to Mobbo's report, more than three-quarters (78%) of the "top overall" ranked apps on Android, and 55% of those on iOS, have implemented at least one in-app advertising SDK. It seems they are "a must-have component of any mobile app monetization stack", says Mobbo.

"To improve and ultimately perfect an app, developers need to select the right SDKs - Software Development Kits," said Ofir Krisspel, CEO of Mobbo. "As the leading SDK intelligence data provider, we are in a unique position to offer an in-depth look with valuable information for app marketers in their quest to pinpoint the best SDKs to integrate with, as well as for service providers in the mobile app economy who want to understand the competitive landscape in their field. The new Index reveals industry changes and new players in the always-evolving app landscape."

