Missed deliveries caused by delivery firms' lack of comms

by Helen Leggatt

A lack of communication from delivery companies is the number one reason consumers in the UK miss scheduled deliveries (23%). And yet, nearly half (49%) of consumers cited clear confirmation of delivery time as being the most important element of the delivery process. Just under a third (30%) considered timely updates from the delivery company in the event of any changes as most important.

"For every failed delivery, you are effectively adding another delivery to the slate," said Simon Brennan, VP Sales at Engage Hub. "This not only incurs additional costs but also potentially loses customers who feel they have experienced a bad service."

The answer, says Brennan, is for a "two-way conversation" to be set up between the delivery outfit and consumers so that "a customer is able to interact with them directly to change the parameters for collection or delivery scheduling/rescheduling".

The study reveals that text or SMS is the most popular channel for communication (59%), followed by email (24%).

"Providing regular updates with customers, through their communication channel of choice, is critical to keeping customers happy at a time when loyalty is at an all-time low," added Brennan.

