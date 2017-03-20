Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : March 20, 2017
Missed deliveries caused by delivery firms' lack of comms
Nearly one in four consumers in the UK say poor communication has caused them to miss a delivery in the past year, according to new research from Engage Hub.
A lack of communication from delivery companies is the number one reason consumers in the UK miss scheduled deliveries (23%). And yet, nearly half (49%) of consumers cited clear confirmation of delivery time as being the most important element of the delivery process. Just under a third (30%) considered timely updates from the delivery company in the event of any changes as most important.
"For every failed delivery, you are effectively adding another delivery to the slate," said Simon Brennan, VP Sales at Engage Hub. "This not only incurs additional costs but also potentially loses customers who feel they have experienced a bad service."
The answer, says Brennan, is for a "two-way conversation" to be set up between the delivery outfit and consumers so that "a customer is able to interact with them directly to change the parameters for collection or delivery scheduling/rescheduling".
The study reveals that text or SMS is the most popular channel for communication (59%), followed by email (24%).
"Providing regular updates with customers, through their communication channel of choice, is critical to keeping customers happy at a time when loyalty is at an all-time low," added Brennan.
Tags: communication, delivery, ecommerce, fulfillment, logistics
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Research warns marketers to consider social media followers' diverse network
- Ad Roundup: Tools for content, collaboration
- Leisure most popular discretionary spending category in UK
- Ad Roundup: Data, ecommerce tools
- Survey: People aren't talking politics at work
- Survey reveals couples' attitudes to gaming
- Top 3 tips for a strong SMB social strategy
- Social marketers refer to their data as 'kludge'
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers