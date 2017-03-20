BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Ecommerce : March 20, 2017


Missed deliveries caused by delivery firms' lack of comms

Nearly one in four consumers in the UK say poor communication has caused them to miss a delivery in the past year, according to new research from Engage Hub.

by Helen Leggatt

A lack of communication from delivery companies is the number one reason consumers in the UK miss scheduled deliveries (23%). And yet, nearly half (49%) of consumers cited clear confirmation of delivery time as being the most important element of the delivery process. Just under a third (30%) considered timely updates from the delivery company in the event of any changes as most important.

"For every failed delivery, you are effectively adding another delivery to the slate," said Simon Brennan, VP Sales at Engage Hub. "This not only incurs additional costs but also potentially loses customers who feel they have experienced a bad service."

The answer, says Brennan, is for a "two-way conversation" to be set up between the delivery outfit and consumers so that "a customer is able to interact with them directly to change the parameters for collection or delivery scheduling/rescheduling".

The study reveals that text or SMS is the most popular channel for communication (59%), followed by email (24%).

"Providing regular updates with customers, through their communication channel of choice, is critical to keeping customers happy at a time when loyalty is at an all-time low," added Brennan.

Tags: communication, delivery, ecommerce, fulfillment, logistics










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/03/missed-deliveries-caused-by-delivery-firms-lack-of-comms.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.