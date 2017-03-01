Media buyers, planners using more mobile video than TV in ad campaigns

by Helen Leggatt



The main reasons media buyers and planners use mobile video within campaigns is to drive brand engagement (37%) and build brand awareness (31%), according to AdColony's recent "Appiness Index". Seven in ten planners say that mobile video is most effective at reaching Generation Z, while just 6% say it's relevant to baby boomers.

To this end, more than half (51%) of media buyers and planners are now using mobile video in their advertising campaigns, exceeding the number using TV. Furthermore, more than two-thirds (68%) expect to increase investment in mobile video in the coming year.

However, 42% of planners said challenges finding the right technology partner have put them off mobile video. A third (37%) believe there are problems with ad blocking and 27% do not use mobile video due to issues transitioning from a big to small screen.

"We are moving into a media planning environment that is no longer about channels, devices, platforms. It's about audiences; where and how they choose to spend time, and where they consume and engage with content and experiences. Simply planning media budgets based on time spent is not an effective approach vs allocating budgets based on media's ability to drive outcomes", said Jon Hook, VP Brand and Agencies, at AdColony.

Nearly all planners (88%) expect to increase investment in social media advertising in 2017, and 71% expect to spend more in general mobile advertising. Meanwhile, spending on traditional channels such as radio, TV and magazine advertising is likely to remain flat, and 58% of planners intend to reduce investment in newspaper advertising.

Tags: advertising, mobile video, social media, traditional media trends