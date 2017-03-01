BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : March 01, 2017


Media buyers, planners using more mobile video than TV in ad campaigns

The UK media landscape is at tipping point, according to new research from AdColony, with media buyers and planners using more mobile video in their ad campaigns than TV.

by Helen Leggatt


The main reasons media buyers and planners use mobile video within campaigns is to drive brand engagement (37%) and build brand awareness (31%), according to AdColony's recent "Appiness Index". Seven in ten planners say that mobile video is most effective at reaching Generation Z, while just 6% say it's relevant to baby boomers.

To this end, more than half (51%) of media buyers and planners are now using mobile video in their advertising campaigns, exceeding the number using TV. Furthermore, more than two-thirds (68%) expect to increase investment in mobile video in the coming year.

However, 42% of planners said challenges finding the right technology partner have put them off mobile video. A third (37%) believe there are problems with ad blocking and 27% do not use mobile video due to issues transitioning from a big to small screen.

"We are moving into a media planning environment that is no longer about channels, devices, platforms. It's about audiences; where and how they choose to spend time, and where they consume and engage with content and experiences. Simply planning media budgets based on time spent is not an effective approach vs allocating budgets based on media's ability to drive outcomes", said Jon Hook, VP Brand and Agencies, at AdColony.

Nearly all planners (88%) expect to increase investment in social media advertising in 2017, and 71% expect to spend more in general mobile advertising. Meanwhile, spending on traditional channels such as radio, TV and magazine advertising is likely to remain flat, and 58% of planners intend to reduce investment in newspaper advertising.

Tags: advertising, mobile video, social media, traditional media trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/03/media-buyers-planners-using-more-mobile-video-than-tv-in-ad.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.