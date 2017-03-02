Search BizReport
BizReport : Research : March 02, 2017
Marketers concerned c-suite execs do not recognize value of martech
Marketers say there is a disconnect with the c-suite when it comes to realizing the value of martech investment, according to a new study from technology and strategy firm Squiz.
The vast majority of of global marketers (97%) say that marketing technology has made the marketing department more strategic in its approach and 43% claim to have been able to develop more data-driven KPIs as a result of martech investment. Marketers are investing in martech products for a variety of reasons including to better understand customers (62%), remain competitive (37%), to achieve a data-driven approach to marketing (55%) and to automate processes (57%).;
However, while three-quarters of marketers are confident explaining the value of investing in martech, only 35% think their CEO realizes the potential revenue uplift and saving it offers.
The research suggests that marketers still need to develop closer relationships with the CEO. Currently they are most closely aligned with the CTO (52%) or CIO (47%), but only a quarter (27%) say their marketing team is working closely with the CEO.
"Our research confirms the strengthening role of digital within the boardroom, with more departments on-boarding the latest in martech," says John-Paul Syriatowicz, Group CEO of Squiz. "There is now significant opportunity for marketers to ensure the value of this technology is being conveyed to key stakeholders. They also need to start leading by example, recognizing their responsibility for using the technology to its full potential, and optimizing its business impact."
