Leisure most popular discretionary spending category in UK

by Helen Leggatt

Research conducted among 2,000 consumers in the UK (aged 18 and over), by Toluna on behalf of HSBC, to determine attitudes about discretionary spending found that leisure travel is close to the British heart.

The report, 'Anatomy of the Consumer', found that leisure travel was the most popular discretionary spending category, followed by eating out and buying clothes and footwear.

But, when money is tight and discretionary spending has to be reined in, it was eating out that was the category most likely to see a drop in spending (30.2%), followed by travel (19.2%) and drinking out (15.2%).

"If people do cut back on spending in these areas, this could be the beginning of a vicious circle for the UK," warned the report, in reference to the UK service sector employing 80% of the country's workforce.

When it comes to booking a leisure trip, more than half (51.4%) said they would expect to get the best value for money from an OTA rather than going direct to an airline or accommodation site, or visiting a travel agency in person.





