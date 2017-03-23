BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Email Marketing : March 23, 2017


Kinetic email boosts unique click and click-to-open rates

New research from Experian Marketing Services highlights the uplift in unique open rates and and click-to-open rates when using kinetic email.

by Helen Leggatt


The inboxes of today's consumers are packed with marketing messages and the challenge to marketers is to stand out in the crowd, capture an audience's attention and promote action. One way to achieve this is to use kinetic email, and recent research shows it works.

Firstly, what is kinetic email? Without getting too techy, kinetic email uses a coding technique that enables the creation of high-impact interactive emails - think carousels and hover-over animations. By creating more areas within an email for recipients to explore, and simulating a website experience but without having to leave the inbox, kinetic email ups engagement and clicks. But, to what extent?

According to Experian's Q4 2016 Email Benchmark Report, which compared the results of two groups of brands - one sending out kinetic email and other similar non-kinetic mailings - kinetic emails increased unique click rates by as much as 18.3%. Click-to-open rates among the kinetic email group were also up by more than 10%.

kinetic.png

"Viewers spend just a few seconds looking at email communications," says Experian in its report. "Obviously, there is a huge advantage in holding a viewer's attention, and if used appropriately, kinetic design can help in that regard by providing additional reasons for subscribers to click and be more engaged with the email. Kinetic emails can also improve transactions by removing steps to purchase."

Tags: email, kinetic email, marketing, research, trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/03/kinetic-email-boosts-unique-click-and-click-to-open-rates.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.