BizReport : Email Marketing : March 23, 2017
Kinetic email boosts unique click and click-to-open rates
New research from Experian Marketing Services highlights the uplift in unique open rates and and click-to-open rates when using kinetic email.
The inboxes of today's consumers are packed with marketing messages and the challenge to marketers is to stand out in the crowd, capture an audience's attention and promote action. One way to achieve this is to use kinetic email, and recent research shows it works.
Firstly, what is kinetic email? Without getting too techy, kinetic email uses a coding technique that enables the creation of high-impact interactive emails - think carousels and hover-over animations. By creating more areas within an email for recipients to explore, and simulating a website experience but without having to leave the inbox, kinetic email ups engagement and clicks. But, to what extent?
According to Experian's Q4 2016 Email Benchmark Report, which compared the results of two groups of brands - one sending out kinetic email and other similar non-kinetic mailings - kinetic emails increased unique click rates by as much as 18.3%. Click-to-open rates among the kinetic email group were also up by more than 10%.
"Viewers spend just a few seconds looking at email communications," says Experian in its report. "Obviously, there is a huge advantage in holding a viewer's attention, and if used appropriately, kinetic design can help in that regard by providing additional reasons for subscribers to click and be more engaged with the email. Kinetic emails can also improve transactions by removing steps to purchase."
Tags: email, kinetic email, marketing, research, trends
