Job Seekers: How to get the next job

by Kristina Knight

Upgrade your mindset.

"You will only attain the level of success you think you are worth. Have unshakable confidence in your abilities, and practice self-care through the job search process. You will be told no during the process. Don't get caught up in this negativity; move on from disappointment quickly, so that when the right opportunity does come along, you are ready to rise to the occasion," said Cornelia Shipley, Leadership Development Strategist.

Clarify the job you want.

"It is easy to be drawn to a leadership position because of an attractive job title or perceived prestige. Be honest with yourself about the work and impact you want to have on a daily basis. If a job listing does not seem like it can deliver on your desire, move on, no matter how great the title would look on your resume. Once you are clear on the type of work you want to be doing, be able to give specific examples of what you can deliver in this area to prospective employers," said Shipley.

Commit to strategic networking.

"Once you've figured out what you want to do, put yourself in the places and spaces that will help you interact with those who can move you into the position quickly. Industry-specific events are a great starting point. Don't discount the power of a strong and dynamic LinkedIn profile in making and maintaining fruitful connections. People hire people they know, like, and trust. Put yourself in situations where those with the power to hire you can increase their level of knowledge and trust in you and your ability," said Shipley.

Make sure your social media is appropriate.

"Take a look at your online profiles and make sure that your digital footprint is consistent with your professional brand. On LinkedIn, get as many endorsements as possible for the skills necessary for your career success. On platforms like Facebook and Twitter, work toward a balance of sharing your personality while maintaining a level of professional decorum. Find ways to reflect who you are without seeming controversial or unpredictable," said Shipley.

