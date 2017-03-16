How to use sports to reach shoppers

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: We've seen during recent events (the Super Bowl, the World Series, the Olympics), that more viewers are engaging with mobile while they watch. How does this impact campaigns?

Kathy Kayse, VP of Sales Strategy & Solutions, Yahoo: When it comes to TV viewing, more consumers are multitasking during the experience and mobile devices play a key role. During sporting events like the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, marketers should be prepared to extend their ads and messaging across mobile apps to reach fans that are checking their brackets, updates and more while watching the games.

Kristina: How might brands better use mobile during big sporting events like this?

Kathy: There is a massive opportunity to leverage native advertising, especially native video, to reach sports fans across mobile experiences. Brands need to ensure that their ads are optimized for the viewing experience on smartphones and tablets, which means keeping it short and engaging when it comes to video. We've see that native ads can generate up to 3x more attention than display ads, so it's a great way to boost engagement and increase awareness among sports fans.

Kristina: Is there a type of data - behavioral, demographic, etc - that is better to use during these events?

Kathy: Search data offers a unique view of consumer intent and can be a valuable way for marketers to better understand and engage potential customers who are searching for their products online.

