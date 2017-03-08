BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : March 08, 2017


Hitwise identifies significant rise in traffic from YouTube to travel booking websites

Traffic from YouTube to travel booking and price comparison sites has risen significantly among Brits in the last three years, according to new research from Hitwise.

by Helen Leggatt

Analysis by Hitwise of an online pool of 3 million UK users shows a significant rise in the number of people in the UK using YouTube to research holiday destinations.

TripAdvisor, Skyscanner and Trivago, and other such sites, have seen an average increase of 51% in traffic from YouTube over the past three years.TripAdvisor drives the most traffic from YouTube, followed by booking.com.

The analysis also found that searches on YouTube involve much shorter keyword terms than on search engines.

"The Hitwise research has shown that video and social content is a successful platform for marketers to better understand their audience's online behaviour," says.Hitwise managing director Nigel Wilson.

"The increase in traffic to sites such as Skyscanner and Booking.com is a great example of the importance for marketers in the travel sector to understand the data informing their content programmes and to successfully capture their online audiences."

To this end, Hitwise recommends travel companies track video searches to identify emerging destinations.

The report, 'Travel in 2017: A Digital Marketing Perspective', found that Iceland was the destination with the biggest increase in searches YoY - up 118% - followed by Vietnam (75%) and Sri Lanka (72%).

Tags: engagement, travel, video, YouTube










