Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : March 13, 2017
Healthy future for fitness wearables
The market for wearables reached a new all-time high last year, according to the International Data Corporation's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker report, as new vendors entered the market and existing vendors boosted product lineups.
According to IDC's report, shipments of wearables reached 33.9 million units in the final quarter of 2016, up 16.9% YoY. For 2016 as a whole, shipments grew 25% with 102.4 million wearable devices shipped.
Fitbit remains the best-selling wearable brand but Apple, which had until now been on par with Fitbit, has slipped into third place behind the low-cost Chinese wearable brand, Xiaomi.
Last year's data also shows there is more to wearables than just wrist-worn devices. Ear-worn devices (hearables) surpassed 1% of all shipments for the first time in a quarter and sensor-laden clothing accounted for more than 1% for the full year 2016.
Commenting on the research, Ramon Llamas, research manager for IDC's Wearables team, touched on a topic we reported on earlier this year - namely a shift in focus from 'fitness' to 'health'
"Health and fitness remains a major focus, but once these devices become connected to a cellular network, expect unique applications and communications capabilities to become available," said Llama. "This will also solve another key issue: freeing the device from the smartphone, creating a stand-alone experience."
According to report from Juniper Research last month, integration of fitness wearables with medical databases and a focus on encouraging users to lead 'healthier' lives, rather than getting 'fitter', will move the wearables battleground from consumer hardware to institutional partnerships and software integration. Those players that can make their devices and system part of healthcare practices will reap the largest rewards, says Juniper.
Tags: Fitbit, fitness tracker, research, technology, trends, wearable trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Report reveals decline in highly satisfied digital banking customers
- 24% of U.S. SMBs not using social media marketing
- Business leaders cite digitization as reason to more closely align sales, marketing functions
- Healthy future for fitness wearables
- Survey finds women wait to go into business
- Thinkbox: 94% of video ads viewed on live television
- Expert: 3 key trends for video in 2017
- Expert: Look to wearables for new ad options
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers