BizReport : Trends & Ideas : March 13, 2017


Healthy future for fitness wearables

The market for wearables reached a new all-time high last year, according to the International Data Corporation's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker report, as new vendors entered the market and existing vendors boosted product lineups.

by Helen Leggatt

According to IDC's report, shipments of wearables reached 33.9 million units in the final quarter of 2016, up 16.9% YoY. For 2016 as a whole, shipments grew 25% with 102.4 million wearable devices shipped.

Fitbit remains the best-selling wearable brand but Apple, which had until now been on par with Fitbit, has slipped into third place behind the low-cost Chinese wearable brand, Xiaomi.

Last year's data also shows there is more to wearables than just wrist-worn devices. Ear-worn devices (hearables) surpassed 1% of all shipments for the first time in a quarter and sensor-laden clothing accounted for more than 1% for the full year 2016.

Commenting on the research, Ramon Llamas, research manager for IDC's Wearables team, touched on a topic we reported on earlier this year - namely a shift in focus from 'fitness' to 'health'

"Health and fitness remains a major focus, but once these devices become connected to a cellular network, expect unique applications and communications capabilities to become available," said Llama. "This will also solve another key issue: freeing the device from the smartphone, creating a stand-alone experience."

According to report from Juniper Research last month, integration of fitness wearables with medical databases and a focus on encouraging users to lead 'healthier' lives, rather than getting 'fitter', will move the wearables battleground from consumer hardware to institutional partnerships and software integration. Those players that can make their devices and system part of healthcare practices will reap the largest rewards, says Juniper.

Tags: Fitbit, fitness tracker, research, technology, trends, wearable trends










