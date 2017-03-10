Search BizReport
March 10, 2017
Half of decision makers not sure they are addressing audiences' needs
While organizations realize that increased demand for top-notch digital experiences at every step of the customer journey has raised the bar when it comes to user experience, many still struggle to meet these higher expectations, according to new research from PointSource.
The 'Executing Digital Transformation' study from PointSource reveals that almost half (48%) of decision makers in marketing, IT and operations are not sure they are accurately addressing their audiences' needs across digital platforms.
Providing the right customer experience across platforms is proving a challenge to many professionals in lieu of data and understanding of their key audiences. Twenty one percent of those surveyed feel their organization lacks enough in-person research to understand its audiences.
Adding to frustrations is the use of outdated technologies and "disparate legacy systems" which hinder the customer experience and impact the speed of adoption of new digital experiences.
"The Executing Digital Transformation study provides a much-needed 360-degree perspective of digital transformation for industry decision makers, addressing the four key areas -- direction, experience, culture and technology -- and how they work together to create a solid organizational framework," says Gregory Ng, VP of Digital Engagement, "It's within that structure that organizations are able to adapt and truly meet users' needs across a variety of channels and devices. But we found that for many, the path to get there feels overwhelming. The findings from the study provide practical insights that help organizations take the first steps to pursue a successful digital transformation and overcome common internal roadblocks."

