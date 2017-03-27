Half of UK charities have no digital strategy

by Helen Leggatt

Research by Skills Platform and Zoe Amar Communications reveals that half of charities in the UK do not have a digital strategy. In fact, just 9% said they have been through digital transformation.

However, it is not through a lack of willing. Eighty percent want leadership to provide a clear vision of digital and what it could help them achieve, while 66% want a good digital strategy. However, with 71% of charities rating their board's digital skills as "low" or "needs improvement" this will be a hard win.

The biggest barriers to embracing digital were skills (57%) and lack of funding (52%). Three-quarters of respondents said growing their digital skills would help increase fundraising.

Charities were more confident about some digital channels than others - 70% said they have good to fair email marketing skills, and 44% rate themselves as good at social media. However, in terms of an overall digital strategy, this is not considered a priority. Half the charities surveyed said they are facing other challenges that are viewed as more important.

According to Dave Evans, product marketing manager at Skills Platform, "digital appears to be pushed down the priority list. One respondent told us that boards and senior managers dismiss it as just being about social media or websites. Digital skills should really be seen as business skills."

"We would urge charities to view this report as an opportunity to really join together and champion digital transformation within their organisations," says Zoe Amar. "Digital has the power to make charities more sustainable, efficient and relevant, and ultimately enable them to generate more income to help even more people."

Tags: charity, digital transformation, fundraising, UK