BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Advertising : March 29, 2017


FreeWheel: Video ad views up 24% YoY

Viewing of on demand video continues to rise, according to the latest figures from FreeWheel, as do the number of ad views.

by Helen Leggatt

As people spend more time every day with video, it is becoming an essential tool for digital publishers to build audiences and keep them engaged in an increasingly competitive landscape.

According to FreeWheel's Q4 2016 Video Monetization Report, content views rose 20% in the quarter and ad views rose 17%. Furthermore, video views were up 26% YoY and ad views up 24%.

Live content contributed significantly to overall growth with annual growth of 36%, followed by short- and long-form on demand content (up 22%).

"This consistent growth in premium video caught the attention of traditionally more text and display-focused media business," says FreeWheel, "many who have pivoted their business to prioritize video in the past year."

While most ad views are via desktops and laptops (34% in the US and 31% in Europe) other devices are catching up, particularly OTT, with 27% of views in the US and 24% in Europe.

Tags: advertising, online video, video, video ads










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/03/freewheel-video-ad-views-up-24-yoy.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.