Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : March 29, 2017
FreeWheel: Video ad views up 24% YoY
Viewing of on demand video continues to rise, according to the latest figures from FreeWheel, as do the number of ad views.
As people spend more time every day with video, it is becoming an essential tool for digital publishers to build audiences and keep them engaged in an increasingly competitive landscape.
According to FreeWheel's Q4 2016 Video Monetization Report, content views rose 20% in the quarter and ad views rose 17%. Furthermore, video views were up 26% YoY and ad views up 24%.
Live content contributed significantly to overall growth with annual growth of 36%, followed by short- and long-form on demand content (up 22%).
"This consistent growth in premium video caught the attention of traditionally more text and display-focused media business," says FreeWheel, "many who have pivoted their business to prioritize video in the past year."
While most ad views are via desktops and laptops (34% in the US and 31% in Europe) other devices are catching up, particularly OTT, with 27% of views in the US and 24% in Europe.
Tags: advertising, online video, video, video ads
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Most want loyalty to be mobile
- Expert: Data key to video strategy
- Study: Half of loyalty club members want retail redemption options
- Unilever to up digital spend following display ad trial
- FreeWheel: Video ad views up 24% YoY
- Report: Post-purchase contact key for future engagement
- Ad Roundup: Customer-focused releases
- UK retailers need to improve returns process
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers