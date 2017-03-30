BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
Forecast: App store spend to increase 33%

Look for more consumers to spend money in app stores this year. That's the word from App Annie's new App Store Forecast Report; researchers believe the spend will increase 33% this year, and that by 2021, app store spending will pass the $135 billion mark.

by Kristina Knight

Most of that spend (85%) will be from US, UK, China, Japan, and South Korea. App subscriptions are expected to lead the way in that spending.

Breaking down the spend in 2017, App Annie's experts believe spending in the Android store will push past Apple Store spending, but don't count Apple as out. App Annie's report suggests that spending per device will go to Apple customers; in fact, Apple's store is expected to generate about $60 billion in 'gross consumer spending' by 2021.

"Apps are transforming the way consumers interact with products, services, content and brands, across verticals globally," said Danielle Levitas, SVP of Research, App Annie. "Apps are creating an intimate, highly-personalized environment for brands to engage with users. Consumers are already spending twice as much time in apps than they did two years ago, which means it is increasingly critical for companies to build a successful business on apps if they haven't already."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• Games will remain atop the revenue leaders board through 2021
• Non-Games categories are expected to bring in $33 billion by 2021
• Games represent 11% of app store spending currently (2016 numbers)
• In 2016, games accounted for 81% of app store spending

