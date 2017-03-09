Few top UK ecommerce sites offer social login

by Helen Leggatt

ASOS, Dominos, Netflix and Ryanair are the only four ecommerce sites in the UK to allow consumers to use a social media account to sign up or register for their services, according to big data and text analytics firm, Hello Soda.

Janrain's 'Consumer Identity Survey', conducted in September last year among 575 U.S. adults, found that three-quarters now suffer from password fatigue. Furthermore, more than half (58%) said they appreciate the value and convenience of social logins, and another 58% said they often will not sign up to a new website if social login is not an option.

"There are other benefits of social connect too. Not only do these tools use the data available about a customer to pre-fill registration and application forms, they can also complete age and ID verification in real-time leading to boosted customer acquisition - in fact we have seen our clients increase customer on-boarding in populations that would traditionally be rejected by up to 60%," James Blake, CEO at Hello Soda.

"Companies that choose not to use digital data in this way and offer alternative methods of verification, or self-verification like a simple tick-box, could unknowingly be enabling fraudulent or illegal transactions, which could be drastically reduced with the addition of social connect."

