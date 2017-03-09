Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : March 09, 2017
Few top UK ecommerce sites offer social login
In an age where many consumers are suffering 'password fatigue', offering social login options can motivate sign-up to ecommerce websites. However, just four of the top 50 ecommerce websites in the UK offer social login, according to new research from Hello Soda.
ASOS, Dominos, Netflix and Ryanair are the only four ecommerce sites in the UK to allow consumers to use a social media account to sign up or register for their services, according to big data and text analytics firm, Hello Soda.
Janrain's 'Consumer Identity Survey', conducted in September last year among 575 U.S. adults, found that three-quarters now suffer from password fatigue. Furthermore, more than half (58%) said they appreciate the value and convenience of social logins, and another 58% said they often will not sign up to a new website if social login is not an option.
"There are other benefits of social connect too. Not only do these tools use the data available about a customer to pre-fill registration and application forms, they can also complete age and ID verification in real-time leading to boosted customer acquisition - in fact we have seen our clients increase customer on-boarding in populations that would traditionally be rejected by up to 60%," James Blake, CEO at Hello Soda.
"Companies that choose not to use digital data in this way and offer alternative methods of verification, or self-verification like a simple tick-box, could unknowingly be enabling fraudulent or illegal transactions, which could be drastically reduced with the addition of social connect."
Tags: ecommerce, research, social login, social media
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- What small retailers need to know before 3rd party selling
- Few top UK ecommerce sites offer social login
- Customers reviews key to gaining consumer trust
- Hitwise identifies significant rise in traffic from YouTube to travel booking websites
- Top model agency responds to baby boomer spending power
- Businesses using free email accounts seen as untrustworthy
- Survey: Most using coupons, online and offline
- Ad Roundup: Partnerships increase analysis
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers