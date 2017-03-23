Search BizReport
BizReport : Research : March 23, 2017
Few marketers intend to invest in marketing technology in 2017
When Bynder and OnBrand Magazine asked marketers which technologies they plan to invest in this year a surprising high number said... none.
When Bynder/OnBrand Magazine surveyed 562 global brand managers and chief marketing officers to find out which new technologies they would be investing in during the coming year, out of a list of technologies ranging from virtual reality to biometrics and beacons, 65% said "none".
According to Bynder CMO Lidia Lüttin, the results were surprising because marketers had chosen not to invest in the latest marketing technologies despite believing they would have "a huge impact".
Of the 562 marketers surveyed, just 19% said they would invest in 360 video followed by virtual reality (14%), chatbots (9%), beacon technology (8%), augmented reality (7%), biometrics technology (4%) and other (2%).
Additional findings from the survey include:
- New customer acquisition was cited as the top marketing priority for 2017 (34%), while just 6% cited customer retention;
- The number one challenge was proving ROI (34%);
- 75% cited new customer acquisition as the key way in which to determine marketing success, followed by social media engagement (72%).
