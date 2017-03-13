BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs


BizReport : Social Marketing : March 13, 2017


Facebook native video performs 109% better than YouTube videos

Native video now accounts for a much larger share of video posted on Facebook than content from video-sharing websites, according to a new study released by media analytics firm Quintly.

by Helen Leggatt

Quintly's analysis of 167,000 Facebook profiles and more than 6 million posts during the second half of 2016 found that video content that is uploaded directly to Facebook accounts for a far larger share of all video posted.

A whopping 90% of the 167,000 Facebook profiles analyzed featured native video content, including Facebook Live videos, while just 30% of those profiles featured YouTube videos and 2% featured content from video-sharing website Vimeo.

When analyzing the more than 6 million posts, Facebook once again came out tops with 84% of overall video posts being Facebook native videos (5,070,593 video posts) compared to just 10% of video posts originating from YouTube.

FACEBOOK SHARE.pngFacebook also outperforms other video formats in terms of interactions such as comments, shares and reactions. Facebook native video performed just under 110% better than YouTube in overall interaction and just under a 478% higher share rate than YouTube videos.

"A crucial takeaway from this study is that Facebook native videos are the go-to video format on Facebook. Therefore, it is not really surprising that the numbers not only show that is the favorite type of video format across all profile groups, but also that using this format can be beneficial to increasing the amount of shares and overall interactions," writes Nils Herrmann on the Quintly blog.

"Especially through Facebook Live videos, Facebook users - consisting of private accounts and businesses - have the ability to directly engage with their audience by discussing topics in real-time," added Herrmann. "They also create through Facebook Live a more personal and more real experience - but not only the personal aspect is important in this case. The possibility to reach your audience in real-time is highly beneficial for the success of Facebook native videos in general."

Tags: native content, research, social media, video










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/03/facebook-native-video-performs-109-better-than-youtube-video.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.