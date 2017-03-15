Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : March 15, 2017
Expert: How shoppers can protect themselves from fraud
While most people think of credit card fraud as a problem for businesses and credit card companies, the red tape and problems for consumes are no small thing. One expert explains how shoppers can protect themselves from online credit card fraud.
Kristina: What about consumers?
Michael Lynch, Chief Strategy Officer, InAuth: Until organizations shift away from a password-centric approach to security, consumers are going to need to do everything in their power to protect themselves, although study after study shows that old habits die hard. The most obvious habits that are highly discouraged by security professionals is keeping a master list of passwords on your device, and re-using the same password for multiple sites. The advent of biometric solutions will help better protect consumers, and biometric fingerprint technology is the most widely accepted type of biometric, primarily for its ease of use and consumer familiarity with it on their smart phones. When available, consumers should opt for the use of a biometric login over a password.
Kristina: What is a permanent device ID and what are the implications for them?
Michael: A permanent device ID is a way to identify a device and its riskiness. A mobile phone has hundreds of unique identifying attributes that are part of the device itself and can be used to uncover and analyze risk factors that could lead to potentially fraudulent activities. Having this insight provides businesses with the confidence they need to allow good consumers to transact with the least amount of friction, while at the same time, understanding devices with high-risk indicators so they can be challenged or denied outright to protect your organization. What makes a permanent device ID permanent [and InAuth is the only provider that has a permanent mobile ID] is the fact that it can survive an app uninstall/reinstall, as well as operating system upgrades. It also mitigates spoofing attempts. This lets businesses use the device itself as a trusted second factor (something you have) which is an important factor in multifactor authentication. With a permanent ID, you can authenticate your trustworthy customers in a few invisible steps and risky devices can be challenged or stopped and blacklisted if they are associated with negative activity or fraud.
Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce fraud, ecommerce trends, EMV trends, InAuth
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Ad Roundup: Data key for new releases
- 46% of UK consumers rank shopping experience as 'average'
- Forecast: Ad growth to slow this year
- Expert: How shoppers can protect themselves from fraud
- Rise of the backseat gamers to drive eSports, Let's Play revenues
- Ad Roundup: Series of releases to simplify campaigns, business
- Report: Subject lines do not need deal specifics
- Expert: Why the EMV hasn't stopped credit card fraud
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers