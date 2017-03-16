Expert: How Amazon could have prevented the S3 outage

by Kristina Knight

"We all know that change management has a critical role in reducing any place for error and downtime involved with changes," said Sarah Lahav, CEO, SysAid Technologies. "Millions recently experienced an outage of various services from a change that didn't go well in Amazon S3 services. According to Amazon, there was a change management process in place, but there was a human error in executing that change - a typo."



According to Lahav, many digital businesses plan strategically for hacks, electricity failures, and even natural disasters. But, the planning for unintentional error is as broad or as strategic. And, according to Lahav, unintentional errors - like Amazon's S3 'typo' - are the leading cause of service disuptions and outages.

"What needs to be introduced is a combination of change management approval for the content and automation for the execution. This will minimize the place for human error," said Lahav. "Each approval can go through a few professional eyes to see that all is correct, and the automation will be set up in a way that it will execute only what was approved and can even have protection mechanisms against human errors in the approval process."

Tags: Amazon S3 outage, cloud computing trends, cloud service trends, SysAid Technologies