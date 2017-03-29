Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : March 29, 2017
Expert: Data key to video strategy
Marketing leaders can't settle when it comes to data, but must shift their mindsets to better use data to reach their customers in a different way with video. This will hopefully lead to a better and more sophisticated use of data, one where brands engage their customers in the most relevant and relatable ways.
Kristina: How key is data for brands' video strategy?
Mark Flaherty, Chief Operations Officer of Advertising, SundaySky: It starts with using data, period. Brands have made strides in building data warehouses and DMPs in the last 12 to 18 months, but now is the time to put that data to work in a meaningful way. Data strategies will continue to mature in 2017, eventually making it easier to track individuals across every interaction they have with a brand.
Kristina: Are consumers ready for more of a data-centric approach?
Mark: We are in the age of the empowered consumer, who will ignore you and tune you out if your message is irrelevant, if she is not ready to engage with your brand, or both. Therefore, marketers need to be ready to engage customers when the customer engages first. It starts with making data actionable in this way.
Kristina: When experts talk about a 'holistic' video strategy - what does that mean?
Mark: A simple approach to being ready to engage customers when they engage first is retargeting shoppers within a 30-day window in order to bring them back to buy. Such shoppers have clearly raised their hand, so bringing them back to make a purchase is the obvious use of data here. But what are brands doing after one month when they see that shopper again? I hope - and expect - marketers will use their data in a way that shows them where the opportunities are to better engage customers in the most relevant and relatable way possible. Using data in more robust ways has the opportunity to better align to purchasing cycles.
Tags: advertising, advertising data, SundaySky, video content, video data, video marketing
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Most want loyalty to be mobile
- Expert: Data key to video strategy
- Study: Half of loyalty club members want retail redemption options
- Unilever to up digital spend following display ad trial
- FreeWheel: Video ad views up 24% YoY
- Report: Post-purchase contact key for future engagement
- Ad Roundup: Customer-focused releases
- UK retailers need to improve returns process
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers