BizReport : Ecommerce : March 01, 2017
Expert: Amazon outage a reminder to prep for everything
On Tuesday, Amazon Web Services went down for a few hours; the outage impacted more than 148,000 websites in the US. AWS offers cloud storage as well as web services for businesses. This allows businesses high performance without the need to build server farms, and high cash outlay for infrastructure.
"Amazon's outage...demonstrates how running in the cloud does not absolve companies from the need to ensure high availability in their operations," said Michelle McLean, Vice President of Marketing for ScaleArc.
The outage included Amazon's S3 storage service, US-EAST-1.
According to McLean, this is a reminder to all businesses to prep for the unexpected.
"All the companies whose services are impacted now were vulnerable because all their operations ran out of a single Amazon region," McLean said. "Companies should architect their systems to share operations across regions so that if one territory does down, the company retains operating systems, even if at lower capacity. Architecting for cross-region operations and failover is challenging, particularly at the data tier. Many companies rely on database load balancing software to make it easier to achieve cross-region failover, since the software enables applications to straddle multiple regions. Companies that have architected their operations with this level of resiliency in mind can't be fully taken offline even during a substantial Amazon outage."
Tags: Amazon, cloud based business, cloud services, ecommerce, ScaleArc
