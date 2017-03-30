Search BizReport
Experiences - not amenities - create most social media chatter about hotels
What are the features of a hotel that guests talk about the most on social media? New research from location-based social platform, Local Measure, has the answers.
Local Measure, a location-based social platform for hotels and the tourism industry, analyzed social media posts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram from guests at hotels across the U.S., Asia, and Australia.
They found that guests are more likely to share a hotel's food and drink offerings than they are the staff, the gym, or their arrival. From the start of January, 2017, to the end of March, 11,700 posts featured a hotel's restaurant and meals, while 6,400 posts were about the bar and drinks. The view from the guest room was the third most-talked about feature (4,000) followed by the condition of the room and its features (3,000) and the swimming pool (2,800).
Hotel staff were mentioned in just 800 social media posts, while arrival at the hotel featured 500 times and the gym 300.
"Our findings confirm the industry's growing conviction that hotel stays are, more than ever, technology-enabled social experiences, with guests more interested in sharing their experiences - food and beverage, the bar and the view from their room - than focusing on standard property amenities such as the gym, physical arrival, and even guest service," said Jonathan Barouch, Local Measure Founder and CEO.
"With social media an increasingly important channel for communicating guest preferences and recommendations, hoteliers would do well to focus on features that their guests are speaking most about - enhancing these features, without sacrificing other parts of the guest experience which lead to overall guest satisfaction and loyalty."
