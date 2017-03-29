Consumers trust content on traditional publishers' websites

by Helen Leggatt

Outbrain's survey of more than 1,000 consumers in the UK found that a third (34%) of time online is spent discovering and consuming content that the browser did not set out to find. Furthermore, two-thirds of respondents put a high degree of trust in traditional publishers, specifically for financial and travel advice.

But, what's that got to do with marketing? According to Outbrain, their findings highlight the importance of "unintrusive, native content". Content marketing continues to grow globally - Australian marketers say that creating more engaging content is their top priority this year.

"Marketers need to bear in mind the need for innovation and creativity," said Outbrain's northern Europe managing director Stephanie Himoff. "Given that consumers spend much less time reading service and product reviews than other types of content, marketers would be wise to use engaging content in the environment consumers trust most: publishers' sites."

Globally, mobile has surpassed every other method of content consumption - Outbrain's report shows that 52% of all their page views were mobile in 2016.

