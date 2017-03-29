Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Blogs & Content : March 29, 2017
Consumers trust content on traditional publishers' websites
The most trusted source of online content is traditional publishers, according to a recent consumer survey from Outbrain.
Outbrain's survey of more than 1,000 consumers in the UK found that a third (34%) of time online is spent discovering and consuming content that the browser did not set out to find. Furthermore, two-thirds of respondents put a high degree of trust in traditional publishers, specifically for financial and travel advice.
But, what's that got to do with marketing? According to Outbrain, their findings highlight the importance of "unintrusive, native content". Content marketing continues to grow globally - Australian marketers say that creating more engaging content is their top priority this year.
"Marketers need to bear in mind the need for innovation and creativity," said Outbrain's northern Europe managing director Stephanie Himoff. "Given that consumers spend much less time reading service and product reviews than other types of content, marketers would be wise to use engaging content in the environment consumers trust most: publishers' sites."
Globally, mobile has surpassed every other method of content consumption - Outbrain's report shows that 52% of all their page views were mobile in 2016.
Tags: content marketing, digital, traditional publishers
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Experiences - not amenities - create most social media chatter about hotels
- Younger consumers will share personal data in exchange for more accurate search results
- Forecast: App store spend to increase 33%
- Report shows Southwest winning digital airline wars
- Expert: Why unsubscribes aren't necessarily bad
- Study: Most want loyalty to be mobile
- Expert: Data key to video strategy
- Study: Half of loyalty club members want retail redemption options
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers