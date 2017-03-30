BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : March 30, 2017


Smartphone users highly receptive to new and emerging mobile technologies

While most consumers are happy to talk with a chatbot, many have yet to have engaged with one, according to a new report from mobile engagement firm, Vibes.

by Helen Leggatt

In its 2017 Mobile Consumer Report, Vibes provides marketers with valuable insights into customers perceptions and preferences when interacting with brands on the mobile devices including wallets, push notifications, text messaging and apps.

The report reveals that consumers are highly receptive to new and emerging mobile technologies. While only 22% had conversed with a chatbot, 60% said they would feel comfortable doing so. And, while more than a third of consumers store information from brands in mobile wallets, 70% would perceive a brand in a more positive light if they could store the information held on a physical loyalty card in their mobile device.

On average, consumers with smartphones participate in four loyalty programs. However, Vibes' data suggests that the app route is challenging as 60% of consumers download two or less retail apps.

"Consumers are open to engaging with brands on mobile in a way that is unlike any other channel," said Jack Philbin, co-founder and CEO of Vibes. "Brands that cater to these consumer preferences will see significant dividends, including enhanced reputations and incremental revenue growth."

