BizReport : Advertising : March 21, 2017
Combining contextual marketing and demographics gives 3D-view of consumer
Move over demographic data, today's marketers favor contextual data and insights to define their campaign strategies, according to new research from ExchangeWire in association with xAd.
According to ExchangeWire's research, more than half (51%) of media buyers believe demographic segments are of "no use" (30%) or "limited use" (21%) when delivering personalized advertising.
On the flip side, 4 in 10 marketers say contextual marketing boosts ad relevance (43%), improves brand perception (42%) and drives store footfall (41%).
Real interest is extremely hard to extract. Substituting online data with location and contextual data is not the answer either; a cross-device solution is best and using the two forms in harmony works most effectively.
"Although consumer behavior is getting harder to predict, new technology is making it easier than ever before for brands to obtain a wider understanding of their audience," said Imran Khan, Head of Programmatic and Strategic Partnerships at xAd.
"People have never fallen into straightforward demographics, and now we can build campaigns based on real behaviors and audience context. Location highlights intent as a visit to a store or specific place is often a larger commitment to purchasing compared to an online search or social share. This opens prime opportunities for brands to target audiences in the right moment based on where they are."
Tags: advertising, contextual marketing, demographics
