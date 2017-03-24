Coalition for Better Ads releases new guidance to curb consumer annoyance with ads

by Helen Leggatt

The Coalition for Better Ads, a group of advertising trade bodies, global brands, media companies, and agencies, has issued said that its initial 'Better Ads Standard' guidelines for desktop and mobile.

Based on research involving more than 25,000 consumers across North America and Europe, the study identified six desktop ad experiences and 12 mobile ad experiences that fell below a "consumer acceptability" threshold.

For desktop, those falling below the threshold include pop-up ads, auto-play video ads with sound, "prestitial" ads with countdown, and large sticky ads. On mobile, the ad formats are pop-up ads, prestitial ads, ads with density greater than 30%, flashing animated ads, auto-play video ads with sound, poststitial ads with countdown, full-screen scrollover ads, and large sticky ads.

The ad format that most popular for desktop is "long, skinny ad on the right-hand side", while a "sticky, 320x50 ad on the top" was ranked most popular for mobile.

"We hope these initial standards will be a wake-up call to brands, retailers, agencies, publishers and their technology suppliers, and that they will retire the ad formats that research proves annoy and abuse consumers," said Randall Rothenberg, president and CEO of the IAB.

"If they don't, ad blocking will only rise, advertising will decline, and the marketplace of ideas and information that supports open societies and liberal economies will slide into oblivion."

