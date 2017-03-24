Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : March 24, 2017
Coalition for Better Ads releases new guidance to curb consumer annoyance with ads
As the battle between advertisers and ad blockers continues to play out, The Coalition for Better Ads has released new guidance in a bid to curb consumer annoyance with ads.
The Coalition for Better Ads, a group of advertising trade bodies, global brands, media companies, and agencies, has issued said that its initial 'Better Ads Standard' guidelines for desktop and mobile.
Based on research involving more than 25,000 consumers across North America and Europe, the study identified six desktop ad experiences and 12 mobile ad experiences that fell below a "consumer acceptability" threshold.
For desktop, those falling below the threshold include pop-up ads, auto-play video ads with sound, "prestitial" ads with countdown, and large sticky ads. On mobile, the ad formats are pop-up ads, prestitial ads, ads with density greater than 30%, flashing animated ads, auto-play video ads with sound, poststitial ads with countdown, full-screen scrollover ads, and large sticky ads.
The ad format that most popular for desktop is "long, skinny ad on the right-hand side", while a "sticky, 320x50 ad on the top" was ranked most popular for mobile.
"We hope these initial standards will be a wake-up call to brands, retailers, agencies, publishers and their technology suppliers, and that they will retire the ad formats that research proves annoy and abuse consumers," said Randall Rothenberg, president and CEO of the IAB.
"If they don't, ad blocking will only rise, advertising will decline, and the marketplace of ideas and information that supports open societies and liberal economies will slide into oblivion."
Tags: ad blocking, ad format, advertising, desktop, mobile, research
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Mobile key for online grocery buys
- Job Seekers: How to get the next job
- Top 3 tips to improve travel loyalty programs
- New Realeyes' research links emotional response to sales impact
- Coalition for Better Ads releases new guidance to curb consumer annoyance with ads
- Instagram's focus on business tools attracts SMB advertisers
- Traditional external agency model failing to meet marketers' needs
- Few marketers intend to invest in marketing technology in 2017
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers