Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Search Marketing : March 31, 2017
Clutch: SMBs focus on wrong SEO metrics
B2B research and reviews firm, Clutch, has released new findings from their research into small businesses use of search engine optimization which shows that more than half of SMBs in the US invested in SEO in 2016 but most are focusing on the wrong metrics.
Fifty-two percent of SMBs in the US invested in SEO last year, and even more (74%) intend to do so this year, according to the latest report from Clutch. However, more than 50% limit their SEO activities to local and on-site optimization rather than expand SEO opportunities to content creation and guest posting.
The extent of SMB SEO efforts appears to be dictated by the resources used, says Clutch. Six in 10 of SMBs use in-house resources for SEO yet it is often a combination of internal and external resources, such as agencies, consultants or software, that is most effective.
"The in-house person eventually gets to a point where they hit their limits. They don't have the training," said John Lincoln, CEO of Ignite Visibility. "To do SEO correctly and really compete in this very competitive online space, it's good to have a true external expert that's working at an expert company along with somebody who's in-house."
Website traffic from search engines is the metric used by most small businesses to measure SEO effectiveness (56%) while 50% track the quantity and quality of backlinks to their site.
"The goal of SEO is to rank highly for search terms real people use to find answers to their questions," says Michael Mignogna, CEO of SEO and marketing firm Minyona. "So, it's neither traffic nor backlinks that an SEO expert should be focusing on. Instead, they should be reporting on which keywords people are actually typing into search, and where the business ranks for those searches."
Tags: SEO, search engine, search marketing, small business
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Clutch: SMBs focus on wrong SEO metrics
- Reality of online retail service experience 'average'
- The future of banking UI is AI
- Ad Roundup: Releases, partnerships to each collaboration
- Report: Hackers targeting SMBs
- Top 3 challenges facing brands in video space
- Smartphone users highly receptive to new and emerging mobile technologies
- Experiences - not amenities - create most social media chatter about hotels
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers