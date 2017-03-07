Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Email Marketing : March 07, 2017
Brand satisfaction key to email subscriber retention
Satisfied customers are more than twice as likely to subscribe to a brand's email communications than an unhappy customer, according to recent research from MarketingSherpa.
It may seem obvious, but MarketingSherpa has the data to back up the premise that prioritizing brand satisfaction leads to an increase in email subscribers.
Of the 2,400 consumers surveyed for MarketingSherpa's study, half said they often, or always, subscribe to a brand's email list if they are satisfied with that company's products or services. A further one in five (21%) said they sometimes subscribe to email and 18% said they rarely or never do so, even if they are satisfied with a brand.
However, only 23% of respondents said they often or always subscribe to receive email from a brand of which they have an unfavorable opinion, and more than half (53%) said rarely or never.
Customer satisfaction also comes into play with consumer engagement with email. While 30% of satisfied customers often unsubscribe, far more (50%) of unsatisfied consumers do so.
Satisfied customers chose five reasons, on average, for why they were satisfied with their selected company. However, unsatisfied customers only chose three reasons each on average.
This could indicate that the bar is much higher to satisfy a customer. It could mean that it doesn't take nearly as much to alienate a customer. Or, it could mean that once customers are satisfied, they take a much more gracious view of a company.
According to another MarketingSherpa study, "while customers have many reasons to be satisfied, it takes fewer things to make them unsatisfied".
Satisfied customers chose five reasons, on average, for why they were satisfied with their selected company. However, unsatisfied customers only chose three reasons each on average.
Tags: brand marketing, email marketing, research
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Report: Execs keying in on programmatic, mobile efforts
- Ad Roundup: Knowledge key to new announcements
- SMBs switch focus for mobile app creation
- Top 4 tips to improve productivity
- Brand satisfaction key to email subscriber retention
- OTA mobile traffic outpaces desktop in UK and Italy
- Ecommerce leading way for more 3rd party sellers
- SendGrid: Mobile key for email campaigns
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers