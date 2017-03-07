BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Email Marketing : March 07, 2017


Brand satisfaction key to email subscriber retention

Satisfied customers are more than twice as likely to subscribe to a brand's email communications than an unhappy customer, according to recent research from MarketingSherpa.

by Helen Leggatt

It may seem obvious, but MarketingSherpa has the data to back up the premise that prioritizing brand satisfaction leads to an increase in email subscribers.

Of the 2,400 consumers surveyed for MarketingSherpa's study, half said they often, or always, subscribe to a brand's email list if they are satisfied with that company's products or services. A further one in five (21%) said they sometimes subscribe to email and 18% said they rarely or never do so, even if they are satisfied with a brand.

However, only 23% of respondents said they often or always subscribe to receive email from a brand of which they have an unfavorable opinion, and more than half (53%) said rarely or never.

Customer satisfaction also comes into play with consumer engagement with email. While 30% of satisfied customers often unsubscribe, far more (50%) of unsatisfied consumers do so.

Satisfied customers chose five reasons, on average, for why they were satisfied with their selected company. However, unsatisfied customers only chose three reasons each on average.

This could indicate that the bar is much higher to satisfy a customer. It could mean that it doesn't take nearly as much to alienate a customer. Or, it could mean that once customers are satisfied, they take a much more gracious view of a company.

According to another MarketingSherpa study, "while customers have many reasons to be satisfied, it takes fewer things to make them unsatisfied".

Satisfied customers chose five reasons, on average, for why they were satisfied with their selected company. However, unsatisfied customers only chose three reasons each on average.

