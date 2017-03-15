Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : March 15, 2017
BOPIS drives footfall and in-store purchases
Retailers struggling to get consumers through store doors could do well to consider offering a 'buy online pick-up in-store' (BOPIS) service, according to the results of a recent survey in the U.S.
Research commissioned in the U.S. by Retale last year (March, 2016) revealed that, of those that had used buy online pick-up in-store (BOPIS - often referred to as click-and-collect), almost all (99%) said they were "very" or "somewhat" pleased with the service. Furthermore, nearly three in ten (27%) said they had chosen to use a retailer based on the availability of the service.
New U.S. research, this time from cellphone charging station provider ChargeItSpot and carried out this year, found that nearly 60% of the 2,074 shopping mall visitors they surveyed had never used BOPIS.
Yet, by offering the service, retailers can "more effectively increase their sales, better manage consumer fulfillment by merging online and in-store inventory, and offer their customers a more fluid, multichannel shopping experience", says Douglas Baldasare, CEO and founder of ChargeItSpot.
The survey found that shoppers spend more when using BOPIS. Of the 40% of participants who had used BOPIS in the past, 75% said they had purchased something else while in-store, rising to 79% among older shoppers (50-65).
Those shoppers between the ages of 35-49 were found to use BOPIS the most out of all age groups (49%) followed by Millennials (42%) and those aged 50-65 (39%).
"BOPIS does what many brick and mortar retailers are struggling to do organically - get shoppers through the door," said Baldasare. "Once they are in the store, customers are likely to browse and ultimately make a purchase."
Tags: BOPIS, ecommerce, marketing, research
