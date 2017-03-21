BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : March 21, 2017


Ad Roundup: Tools for content, collaboration

In today's advertising roundup, a trio of launches for the digital space that should simplify content creation and collaboration.

by Kristina Knight

First, LinkedIn is launching the Enterprise Edition of their Sales Navigator tool. The new edition is geared toward helping sales teams better collaborate with one another, and better connect with leads. In addition to the launch, LinkedIn is integrating PointDrive into the Sales Navigator Team and Enterprise editions.

Meanwhile, Salsify has launched their Product Content Grader. The new tool gives brands an assist in developing page content with it's ability to measure the effectiveness of retail content.

"To create differentiated consumer experiences, brands and retailers need to work faster and more closely than ever before," said Jason Purcell, co-founder and CEO at Salsify. "That can only be achieved by applying data science to the problem. Using the aggregated learnings from thousands of brands across one of the industry's largest product content databases, brands receive a blueprint for improvement in product page performance to deliver a better experience for the shopper."

And Animoto is adding a square format to their Marketing Video Builder. The new addition gives brands another way to engage with video through the social space.

"Businesses of all sizes must learn to communicate using video on social media as that's where customers and prospects live and video is proven as the most effective form of communication," said Brad Jefferson, co-founder and CEO of Animoto. "Square videos perform better on social networks like Facebook and Instagram than traditional landscape videos but until now the average marketer and small business owner has not had an easy and inexpensive way to create a square video. We're changing that and leveling the playing field for small businesses and marketers so they can now compete with businesses with monster budgets by giving them the power to produce videos that are sure to stand out on social media."

Tags: advertising, advertising tools advertising trends, Animoto, LinkedIn, Salsify










