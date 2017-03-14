Ad Roundup: Series of releases to simplify campaigns, business

by Kristina Knight

First, Wayin has launched the Wayin App Store; the new offering allows businesses to customize and optimize previously used campaigns for re-launch in different regions. This saves both time and money because brands don't have to reinvent the campaign wheel constantly.

"The cyclical nature of marketing means campaigns are continually responding to the same cultural moments every year, whether it's Christmas, Thanksgiving, or the Superbowl," said Richard Jones, Wayin CEO. "Unfortunately, most global companies end up recreating similar digital experiences year after year, wasting a huge amount of time and resources. Through the Wayin App Store, brand marketers can analyze metrics from previous campaigns, from different countries and divisions, then select something relevant to their goals and build on them to target consumers in their market, making campaigns more engaging for consumers and easier to execute for marketers."

Meanwhile, Steelhouse is releasing their Premier Edition; the new release is part of their Advertising Suite and allows for the self-serve creation of retargeting campaigns.

"The most innovative part of this release is the SteelHouse Creative Suite because it means no one has to settle for average, off-brand ads," said Marwan Soghaier, Chief Product Officer at SteelHouse. "Our Creative Suite is ground-breaking. It offers marketers the ability to fully customize professionally-designed templates that automatically size for multiple channels and populate with dynamic product. Ads that look like they took weeks to build go out in minutes. The best part is, they perform."

And SAP Hybris has released their Revenue Cloud. The offering is a stand-alone, cloud based platform giving enterprises end-to-end commerce options; it can also be used as a part of SAPs hybrid portfolio of products.

"Client business models are changing, and digital is at the forefront of every customer interaction across all channels," said Brian Walker, chief strategy officer, SAP Hybris.* "With the addition of SAP Hybris Revenue Cloud to our portfolio of cloud solutions, we are ideally positioned to help clients take advantage of disruption occurring in their markets, develop new business models and focus on what really matters -- delivering outstanding customer experiences."

Tags: advertising, advertising tools, ecommerce tools, SAP Hybris, Steelhouse, Wayin