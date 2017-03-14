Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : March 14, 2017
Ad Roundup: Series of releases to simplify campaigns, business
In today's advertising roundup, two releases set up to help brands bring advertising campaigns more quickly to market, and a cloud offering giving more cloud options to business.
First, Wayin has launched the Wayin App Store; the new offering allows businesses to customize and optimize previously used campaigns for re-launch in different regions. This saves both time and money because brands don't have to reinvent the campaign wheel constantly.
"The cyclical nature of marketing means campaigns are continually responding to the same cultural moments every year, whether it's Christmas, Thanksgiving, or the Superbowl," said Richard Jones, Wayin CEO. "Unfortunately, most global companies end up recreating similar digital experiences year after year, wasting a huge amount of time and resources. Through the Wayin App Store, brand marketers can analyze metrics from previous campaigns, from different countries and divisions, then select something relevant to their goals and build on them to target consumers in their market, making campaigns more engaging for consumers and easier to execute for marketers."
Meanwhile, Steelhouse is releasing their Premier Edition; the new release is part of their Advertising Suite and allows for the self-serve creation of retargeting campaigns.
"The most innovative part of this release is the SteelHouse Creative Suite because it means no one has to settle for average, off-brand ads," said Marwan Soghaier, Chief Product Officer at SteelHouse. "Our Creative Suite is ground-breaking. It offers marketers the ability to fully customize professionally-designed templates that automatically size for multiple channels and populate with dynamic product. Ads that look like they took weeks to build go out in minutes. The best part is, they perform."
And SAP Hybris has released their Revenue Cloud. The offering is a stand-alone, cloud based platform giving enterprises end-to-end commerce options; it can also be used as a part of SAPs hybrid portfolio of products.
"Client business models are changing, and digital is at the forefront of every customer interaction across all channels," said Brian Walker, chief strategy officer, SAP Hybris.* "With the addition of SAP Hybris Revenue Cloud to our portfolio of cloud solutions, we are ideally positioned to help clients take advantage of disruption occurring in their markets, develop new business models and focus on what really matters -- delivering outstanding customer experiences."
Tags: advertising, advertising tools, ecommerce tools, SAP Hybris, Steelhouse, Wayin
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Ad Roundup: Series of releases to simplify campaigns, business
- Report: Subject lines do not need deal specifics
- Expert: Why the EMV hasn't stopped credit card fraud
- Report reveals decline in highly satisfied digital banking customers
- 24% of U.S. SMBs not using social media marketing
- Business leaders cite digitization as reason to more closely align sales, marketing functions
- Healthy future for fitness wearables
- Survey finds women wait to go into business
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers