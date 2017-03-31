Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : March 31, 2017
Ad Roundup: Releases, partnerships to each collaboration
In today's advertising roundup, two releases, and an enhanced partnership that make collaboration and training simpler for business.
First, Acxiom and Viant are expanding their partnership; through the partnership Acxiom's data can be used by brands using the Viant Advertising Cloud platform.
"By further joining forces with Viant, we are unlocking a wealth of information for advertisers and helping them tap into consumers that were difficult to target before the connection between the platforms," said Anne Doherty, senior vice president of sales, Acxiom's Audience Solutions division. "We look forward to Viant becoming a premium destination in the Acxiom Audience Cloud™ and expect to provide an even stronger omnichannel marketing solution based on this expanded partnership."
Meanwhile, Brainshark has expanded the integration of it's sales teaching and training platform. The expansion brings enhanced training metrics to the table, along with coaching activities and peer-to-peer learning opportunities for sales staff.
Michael Salerno, Brainshark's vice president of product, said, "Adding coaching reinforcement within a formal learning process is a highly effective way to help sellers master the material. This product release empowers our customers to quickly embed coaching activities within their sales training and readiness strategies, increasing their capacity to outsell the competition."
And Centro has released the Centro Platform, an integrated SaaS platform that offers and integrated DSP as well as automated tools for collaboration, analysis, and team productivity.
"The programmatic industry is approaching a turning point and business models, as well as platforms, need to evolve to solve the larger necessities of collaboration, data unification and streamlined reconciliation. It's time for the next generation of digital advertising technology - a powerful system that unifies programmatic, strategic partnerships, data and operations to create the most value for customers," said Shawn Riegsecker, CEO of Centro. "Centro Platform has the unique capability of generating and combining user-level and business-level data, and then forming it into the basis for how a digital media organization can take action and grow."
Tags: advertising, advertising tools, Brainshark, Centro, Viant
