Ad Roundup: Partnerships increase analysis

by Kristina Knight

First, AffinityAnswers is partnering with LiveRamp, giving more brands access to their social datasets. The partnership will give brands using the LiveRamp platform access to their social media data across mobile channels, DSPs and other platforms.

"AffinityAnswers approaches social affinity by recognizing that mutual affinity - a brand's fans liking a TV show, for example, and in turn that TV show's fans liking your brand - is key to identifying a brand's most qualified addressable audiences," says Sree Nagarajan, AffinityAnswers' CEO. "This is actionable data that goes beyond demographic targeting and positively impacts branding KPIs, such as video completion rates at twice the industry norm. We are pleased to offer this capability to marketers through our partnership with LiveRamp."

Meanwhile, Eyeota and AdBrain have partnered to extend Eyeota's audience data into the mobile space. Through this partnership brands be able to utilize both mobile app and browser data to better target consumers on their mobile devices.

"Adbrain has a unique position in the market by being independent of media, which allows the company to be laser-focused on the quality of its data," said Kevin Tan, CEO, Eyeota. "Adbrain's commitment to ensuring its data is of the highest quality matches our own. As more marketers continue to invest heavily in mobile, our partnership puts us in a great position to provide mobile data segments that help marketers take their campaigns to the next level."

