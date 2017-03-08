Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : March 08, 2017
Ad Roundup: Partnerships increase analysis
In today's advertising roundup, two new partnership announcements which should help brands and marketers better access and analyze customer data.
First, AffinityAnswers is partnering with LiveRamp, giving more brands access to their social datasets. The partnership will give brands using the LiveRamp platform access to their social media data across mobile channels, DSPs and other platforms.
"AffinityAnswers approaches social affinity by recognizing that mutual affinity - a brand's fans liking a TV show, for example, and in turn that TV show's fans liking your brand - is key to identifying a brand's most qualified addressable audiences," says Sree Nagarajan, AffinityAnswers' CEO. "This is actionable data that goes beyond demographic targeting and positively impacts branding KPIs, such as video completion rates at twice the industry norm. We are pleased to offer this capability to marketers through our partnership with LiveRamp."
Meanwhile, Eyeota and AdBrain have partnered to extend Eyeota's audience data into the mobile space. Through this partnership brands be able to utilize both mobile app and browser data to better target consumers on their mobile devices.
"Adbrain has a unique position in the market by being independent of media, which allows the company to be laser-focused on the quality of its data," said Kevin Tan, CEO, Eyeota. "Adbrain's commitment to ensuring its data is of the highest quality matches our own. As more marketers continue to invest heavily in mobile, our partnership puts us in a great position to provide mobile data segments that help marketers take their campaigns to the next level."
Tags: advertising, advertising data, advertising tools, AffinityAnswers, Eyeota
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Hitwise identifies significant rise in traffic from YouTube to travel booking websites
- Top model agency responds to baby boomer spending power
- Survey: Most using coupons, online and offline
- Ad Roundup: Partnerships increase analysis
- Survey: Programmatic important but risky for marketers
- Report: Execs keying in on programmatic, mobile efforts
- Ad Roundup: Knowledge key to new announcements
- SMBs switch focus for mobile app creation
Featured White Papers
- Learn Why 83% of Advertisers Are Reporting Superior Outcomes With People-Based Ads
Traditional digital display advertising doesn't work. The information in this report is based on an online survey of 350 senior...
- 2016 Email Marketing Metrics Benchmark Study
To build a world-class marketing program, it's crucial to compare yourself to the best performers - but competitor data can...
- 10 Ways to Use Customer Lifetime Value to Reinvent Your Marketing Strategy
CLV insights can help you to attract high-margin customers, target clusters of customers with untapped value, and retain high-value customers...
- 16 Innovative Loyalty Programs of 2016
Engaging customers in a loyalty program is no easy feat. Read how 16 brands grabbed headlines in 2016 by launching...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers