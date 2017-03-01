Ad Roundup: Partnerships give insight into behaviors

by Kristina Knight

Brightcove and HubSpot have partnered on video analysis. Through the partnership HubSpot's platform will include Brightcove's analytics, giving publishers and brands better insight into video campaigns.

"Our customers are savvy, forward-thinking marketers, and we are always looking to provide them with innovative solutions to help them grow," said Brad Coffey, Chief Strategy Officer at HubSpot. "Video continues to be an important medium for our customers, and we're excited to be teaming up with Brightcove to bring their robust video analytics directly into our product offering."

Caren Cioffi, EVP and GM, enterprise and digital marketing business at Brightcove, said, "We built a powerful product, Brightcove Audience, specifically for integration use cases like this one, enabling customers to connect video viewing data seamlessly with other tools in their marketing technology stack."

Meanwhile, Tapad and clypd have partnered to offer television analytics to cable media buyers. Through the partnership, Tapad's data sets will be integrated with clypd's cable TV inventory, so that buyers have a better understanding of the viewers.

"clypd is a pioneer in building TV marketplaces," says Marshall Wong, SVP of TV market development at Tapad. "They were quick to recognize the benefits a device graph could bring to TV so that advertisers can activate linear inventory curated for any digital audience."

"Tapad's TV activation platform increases the efficiency in which marketers can reach their intended audience on traditional linear TV," says Doug Hurd, co-founder and EVP of business development at clypd. "Their customized, data-driven campaigns launch with precision and really increase the value marketers can extract from linear TV inventory."

