Ad Roundup: Knowledge key to new announcements

by Kristina Knight

NinthDecimal has reached profitability. According to the company, the profitability status is due largely to their data and measurement areas, both of which showed 200% growth YoY.

"An incredibly committed and talented NinthDecimal team, as well as key investments in our technology, have played a key role in our path to profitability in 2016," said Michael Fordyce, CEO of NinthDecimal. "The increase in demand for our products, which is generating tremendous business growth, is a tribute to the value we are delivering to marketers and partners. This past year's success puts us in a great position to continue our positive momentum in 2017."

And, Act-On Software is adding machine learning to their Adaptive Journeys platform. The new additions will allow B2B marketers to better target messaging based on behaviors, interests and user preferences.

"Every customer is unique, as is their path to purchase, and in today's connected world it is more important than ever that brands adapt to how their customers want to be engaged," said Andy MacMillan, CEO of Act-On Software. "Marketers at mid-sized organizations might think that this is unattainable, but we believe that companies of all sizes should be able to take advantage of the power of predictive to accomplish this -- and we're simplifying how marketers can do this and making it possible with Adaptive Journeys."

Meanwhile, White Ops has released new tools within their FraudSensor and MediaGuard toolsets; the new offerings will help brands detect fraudulent mobile traffic.

"As mobile fraud numbers often only account for mobile web, they can be misrepresented as lower than the actual level of fraudulent traffic," said Tamer Hassan, CTO, White Ops. "The detection of mobile in-app fraud is based on sophisticated threat modeling and app reverse engineering. Our security-based, human-first approach at White Ops positions our clients to have the most extensive and scalable fraud detection possible, regardless of media format."

Tags: Act-On Software, ad measurement, advertising, advertising tools, NinthDecimal, White Ops