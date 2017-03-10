Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : March 10, 2017
Ad Roundup: Engagement tools for retail
In today's advertising roundup, a trio of releases geared toward helping retailers better engage with their customers.
First, Sprinklr has launched Sprinklr Display; their new offering is a digital signage tool that helps to create branded experiences in retail spaces.
"Data visualization is an increasingly important technology for brands who are overwhelmed with big data. They're faced with the challenge of making this data work for them, not the other way around. Sprinklr Display is the only solution helping brands power consumer-facing experiences for retail and events, as well as command centers that provide insight to cross functional marketing and care teams," said Justin Garrity, AVP Display, Sprinklr. "With Display on Sprinklr's integrated platform, brands can easily transform their data into insight and deliver engaging experiences in any location."
Meanwhile, RedPoint Global has launched their Customer Engagement Hub; their new offering uses connected data and in-line analysis to create a better customer experience.
"In today's world, customer journeys are no longer linear in nature, as customers now desire dynamic, continuous, and real-time engagement. In response, brands often fall short of presenting themselves ubiquitously and with relevance at every touchpoint," said RedPoint Global CEO Dale Renner. "Our clients are achieving fantastic results with double digit revenue increases based on the distinct advantages provided by our customer engagement hub solution. Brands with unified customer profiles and effective cross-touchpoint engagement will outperform competitors, which is where the RedPoint Customer Engagement Hub - underpinned with our customer data platform - will become the new standard in the modern enterprise."
And, Triad Retail Media has launched Shelf Help; the new tool uses product pages to drive conversions by helping shoppers to more deeply engage with retailers.
"Typically, shoppers spend 80 percent of their time on a product page above the fold. At its core, Shelf Help amplifies and enhances what retailers are already doing by giving brands multiple options to tell their story," said Eric Meth, SVP, Product Strategy & Development at Triad Retail Media. "Instead of capturing an audience with a single tactic, brands can now take product information to the next level to keep shoppers engaged and see their return to the retailer grow four times more than static experiences."
Tags: advertising, ecommerce, ecommerce tools, RedPoint, retail tools, Sprinklr, Triad Retail Media
