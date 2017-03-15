Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : March 15, 2017
Ad Roundup: Data key for new releases
In today's advertising roundup, a trio of new tools releases to the digital ad space put data analysis at the forefront.
First, adtech and fintech experts have launched the new New York Interactive Advertising Exchange (NYIAX); the new platform uses NASDAQ technology to give media buyers transparency and a marketplace for premium, future ad inventory.
"NYIAX is a trading platform that brings Wall Street to Madison Avenue through a Nasdaq-powered, seamless global exchange that allows publishers and advertisers to buy, sell and re-trade premium advertising inventory as guaranteed contracts," said NYIAX CEO Lou Severine. "By enabling guaranteed digital media contract trading with efficiency, transparency and ease and providing the proprietary matching engine and trading tools trades require, NYIAX helps advertisers and publishers dominate the $72 billion US digital advertising landscape they command1. Once the exchange achieves critical mass within digital, we will begin supporting TV, print, radio and out-of-home markets."
Meanwhile, Campaign Monitor is set to acquire customer data platform Tagga. The acquisition will combine customer data with email automation to give marketers a next-gen CRM interface.
"Data is the fuel of the future. It's growing faster than ever before and marketers need to continually capture that behavioral data, extract insights and take action," said Alex Bard, CEO, Campaign Monitor. "With Tagga, Campaign Monitor will be the marketer's behavioral data-driven CRM, powering more effective ways for marketers to engage with customers."
And, InMoment has launched the Discover analytics tool which uses metrics from both structured and unstructured data to give brands a more holistic data picture.
"InMoment's expertise in enriching and mining unstructured customer data opens up a whole new world of answers-- intelligence--that has so much more value for companies. Discover marks the beginning of our journey toward customer experience intelligence, one that will take us deeper into the hearts and minds of customers to help brands make smarter decisions across all areas of their business," said JD Nyland, EVP Product, InMoment.
Tags: advertising, advertising data, advertising tools, Campaign Monitor, InMoment, NIAX
