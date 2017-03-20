BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : March 20, 2017


Ad Roundup: Data, ecommerce tools

In today's advertising roundup, a new purchase tool is launching, and an enhanced partnership to offer deeper data to advertisers.

by Kristina Knight

First, contextual digital commerce provider Omnyway is launching ZAPBuy. The new tool gives shoppers the ability to buy items direct from ads with a single click.

"ZAPBuy's secret sauce is that it converts any surface into a point of commerce," said OmnyWay CEO, Ashok Narasimhan. "It also allows brands and retailers to connect directly with selected shoppers based on a shopper relevancy index. By removing the friction from the process of making a purchase from an ad, Omnyway is improving the shopping experience for consumers, leading to a significant improvement in conversions and sales."

Meanwhile, through an enhanced partnership with PushSpring, LiveRamp is launching the LiveRamp IdentityLink Data Store. The data store will give advertisers access to custom segements and branded data from PushSpring.

"We're excited to strengthen our longstanding partnership with LiveRamp for the distribution and monetization of PushSpring data and services. As a data provider to the most sophisticated programmatic buyers and digital marketers in the world, we put an emphasis on transparency, control, and speed of data activation for mobile and cross-device targeting," says Karl Stillner, PushSpring's co-founder and CEO. "The LiveRamp IdentityLink Data Store features offer best-in-class capabilities in each of these areas, and is committed to driving additional innovation for buyers and sellers of audience data."

