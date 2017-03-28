Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : March 28, 2017
Ad Roundup: Customer-focused releases
In today's advertising roundup, a partnership and a new release that focus on better communication between retailers and consumers, as well as a business-focused releases, focused on improving collaboration in business.
First up, Blis has released an AI-powered platform called Futures; the new platform uses location based data to determine if customers will visit specific locations. Brands using the platform pay only if customers visit their store.
"Blis Futures allows brands and businesses the opportunity to target shoppers based on where they will be." said Greg Isbister, CEO of Blis. "We are now able to accurately identify people who we know are either highly likely or definitely going to buy a product. This eliminates waste in spend and increases campaign performance."
And, Bazaarvoice and Turn To have announced a partnership, giving Turn To retailers and brands the ability to syndicate content through the Bazaarvoice Retailer Network.
"We are committed to opening our Network to enable sharing of CGC between brands and retailers," said Gene Austin, CEO of Bazaarvoice. "By partnering with TurnTo, we are able to provide even more CGC for our retailers, increasing the content coverage across their sites to ensure a positive and productive shopper experience."
Meanwhile, Oblong is launching the Mezzanine Teamwork platform; the new offering is a collaboration tool for businesses that operates in real time.
"At last, teams around the globe, in workspaces and meeting rooms of all sizes, will have access to true collaboration," said John Underkoffler, CEO of Oblong. "That means contributing interactively and in real time to a shared visual context -- and a team that literally sees the same thing in the same way is ideally equipped to produce great content and make smart decisions."
Tags: advertising, advertising tools, Bazaarvoice, Blis, Oblong
