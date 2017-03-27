Ad Roundup: Analysis basis for releases, expansions

by Kristina Knight

First, AppsFlyer has launched a new analytics tool called Pivot. The new offering gives brands solid data about cost and campaign analysis, along with retention and activity metrics.

"Since the early days of the PC, marketers have relied on basic tools like Microsoft Excel to analyze data, and today many remain dependent on these same tools," said Oren Kaniel, CEO and Co-founder of AppsFlyer. "Pivot gives marketers the ability to take data into their own hands, so they can work faster, collaborate smarter and discover deeper insights without an overdependence on tools that can waste business' time and resources."

PushSpring is now partnering with Adobe's Audience Manager; as part of the partnership, PushSpring will offer their data analysis to Adobe's Audience Manager clients.

"Sophisticated marketers are continuously evaluating unique data solutions that can complement their first party data sets to gain an edge on their cross-device marketing strategies," says Brandon Zirkle, Vice President of Partnerships at PushSpring. "With PushSpring data now accessible via Adobe Audience Manager, marketers can combine first party audiences with PushSpring data to unlock new insights and drive efficient activation strategies."

And, AffiinityAnswers is opening offices in the UK and Germany. AffinityAnswers looks at how brands and consumers are engaging through the social space.

"In our early testing, we helped an automotive dealership achieved 10x scale in targeted DMAs with minimal ad completion rate degradation; a new dairy-free yogurt brand targeted proxy affinity segments for a new product launch with a 70% increase in ad completion rates; and a gaming console conquest a competitor's fans via an affinity segment to increase purchase intent by 9.1% as measured by Nielsen," says Sree Nagarajan AffinityAnswers' CEO. "Marketers in Europe have never had access to this kind of data that predicts how likely a consumer is to engage compared to the average consumer by uncovering relationships between brands that no one knew existed."

Tags: advertising, advertising data, advertising trends