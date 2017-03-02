Ad Roundup: 4 new product releases

by Kristina Knight

First, BrightEdge has released the ContentIQ and HyperLocal tools; the new offerings give brands additional controls for the digital ad space. ContentIQ allows marketers rich mobile experiences, and offers an SEO auditing tool. HyperLocal helps brands identify and monitor search topics across more than 68,000 local search engines.

"In a world where visibility and performance are keys to marketing success, BrightEdge ContentIQ and Hyper-Local innovations help search marketers stay ahead of the changing search and content marketing landscape", said Boaz Ronkin, VP of Product Marketing at BrightEdge. "This is especially important in a mobile-first world where mobile-friendly site structure and mobile specific content are essential for increasing traffic, conversions and revenue".

Meanwhile, Vungle has released their SDK V5, the new release adds interactive, in-app video templates, as well as the ability to organize multiple ad placements.

"Vungle's SDK 5.0 is a game-changing release," said Martin Price, vice president of product at Vungle. "In addition to providing publishers with high-performing, customizable ad formats, Vungle now enables them to craft unique ad experiences that fit into existing content for consumer apps. This enables publishers to better understand what ad experiences drive higher conversions and revenue."

And CoherentPath has released Content Library. The new campaign optimization tool uses already created email content and concepts to extend the life of campaigns while saving time during the creation phase of a campaign.

"With Content Library, retailers can optimize every email campaign with the confidence that they're matching topics to the right audiences to generate the biggest impact," said James Glover, founder and CEO of Coherent Path. "Not only does this enable retailers to go much deeper and broader into the catalog, but it also empowers them to create emails informed by data in advance and store them for future campaigns."

