BizReport : Trends & Ideas : March 02, 2017
49% of retailers already using IoT tech in-store
New research predicts the mass adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology by 2019, and nearly half of retailers have already benefited with improved customer experience, according to Aruba's study.
Last week, we reported on the IBM/ARM sponsored 'Economist Intelligence Unit IoT Business Index 2017' report. It found that nearly three-quarters (73%) feel that IoT technology has had at least some impact on their business.
More research into IoT, this time from Hewlett Packard Enterprise firm Aruba, found that retailers are also using IoT, and to good effect.
The survey of 3,100 IT and business decision makers across firms in 20 countries found that while 98% of business leaders had some understanding of the term, many were unclear as to exactly what it means or what it means for their business.
However, of the retailers surveyed, 49% are already using IoT technology and 81% reported it has improved the customer experience. In-store location services that send personalized offers and production information to shoppers was the main use of IoT technology by retailers, following by monitoring, maintenance and surveillance.
"With the business benefits of IoT surpassing expectations, it's no surprise that the business world will move towards mass adoption by 2019," commented Chris Kozup, vice president of marketing at Aruba on his company's finding that 85% of businesses across industries plan to implement IoT by 2019. "But with many executives unsure of how to apply IoT to their business, those who succeed in implementing IoT are well positioned to gain a competitive advantage."
Tags: Internet of Things, IoT trends, research, retail
